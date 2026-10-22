Netflix And Hoichoi Team Up For 14 Bengali Titles, New Shows To Stream In Hindi, Tamil And Telugu

Netflix and Bengali streaming platform Hoichoi have partnered to expand the reach of Bengali content across India, with Hoichoi shows set to stream exclusively on Netflix in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu over the next two years. The deal also includes a curated selection of Hoichoi titles already available on the platform.

Under the deal, the platform's shows over the next two years will stream exclusively on Netflix in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, alongside a curated collection of titles already available on the service.

The partnership will feature 14 titles, including Madam Inspector, Sampurna, Lajja, Eken Sirji, Anjaan Saaye, The Curse of Parnashavari, Bloodlines, The Adventures of Daadi & Jagga, Raat Abhi Baaki Hain, Achinta: Trial By Law, Shaadi Ka Siyappa, Queens, Parineeta: A Love Story and Mahanagar.

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The lineup covers crime thrillers, detective mysteries, folklore-based horror, courtroom dramas, social stories and romance, giving viewers access to different genres from the Bengali catalogue.

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The Cursed Temple Of Kauriburi To Premiere First

The first title in the rollout will be The Cursed Temple of Kauriburi, a folklore horror series starring Jeetu Kamal, Solanki Roy and Paoli Dam.

The series is scheduled to premiere on November 6. Future releases will arrive on Netflix in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu alongside their Bengali premieres on the platform, with more titles expected in the coming months.

The arrangement will make Bengali-language shows accessible to viewers who may not have previously watched them in their original language.

Netflix, Hoichoi To Develop Original Series

The collaboration will also include original projects produced by Hoichoi Studios. Netflix and the Bengali streaming platform will work together on adaptations that reimagine selected stories from its catalogue through fresh creative approaches.

These projects will offer new interpretations of existing material rather than simply bringing the original shows to another service. Further information about the productions will be announced later.

Netflix Expands Regional Content Library

The partnership comes as Netflix continues to strengthen its library with licensed content alongside its original productions. The streaming service said its global audience of approaching one billion people makes it a strong partner for studios, networks and creators seeking to take their work beyond existing markets.

For hoichoi, the deal creates an opportunity to introduce its Bengali content to viewers outside its core audience while developing fresh adaptations through hoichoi Studios.

The collaboration brings together established titles, multilingual premieres and new productions, covering genres such as mystery, crime, horror, social drama and romance. It gives viewers across different parts of India more opportunities to discover Bengali content through Netflix.

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