Akka Trailer: Keerthy Suresh, Radhika Apte Face Off In Women-Led Gangster Drama

The wait is finally over. Netflix has released the trailer for Akka, bringing Keerthy Suresh and Radhika Apte together in a story of power, family ties and rivalry. Set in a fictional kingdom of Pernuru ruled by women, the series centers on the intense rivalry between two formidable figures whose conflicting ideologies threaten to tear apart a world that has remained under female leadership for generations.

The trailer offers a glimpse into the kingdom of Pernuru, a world where powerful women have shaped traditions and held on to their positions for generations. That carefully maintained order begins to crack when an outsider challenges the existing system. As tensions rise, old rivalries come back to the surface and loyalties are put to the test pushing the balance that holds it together to its limits.

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At the heart of the series are Bhavani (Keerthy Suresh) and Rudra (Radhika Apte). The two women have different ideas about power and the lengths they are willing to go to protect what matters to them. Their clash sets the stage for a story that brings together questions of loyalty, family, revenge and legacy. As the stakes rise, their personal differences threaten to become a much bigger battle for control of Pernuru.

Speaking about her role, Keerthy described Bhavani as a woman who knows what she stands for and is willing to go to great lengths to safeguard her legacy.

“Bhavani is a woman who knows what she stands for and will go to great lengths to protect her legacy. What makes her interesting is that beneath her strength and authority are choices that are never easy, especially when the stakes are so high,” the actor said.

She further described working with Radhika as “amazing,” adding, “Bhavani and Rudra bring such different energies to the story, and their dynamic adds another layer of tension to the narrative. It's been wonderful partnering with YRF Entertainment to bring this story to life and with Netflix to take Akka to audiences across India and beyond.”

Radhika, meanwhile, described Rudra as someone who refuses to be defined by her circumstances.

“Rudra is someone who refuses to be defined by the circumstances she finds herself in. She is fierce, has her own ambitions, and is willing to challenge the established order, which makes her a fascinating character to explore. What I enjoyed about Akka is that the conflict isn't simply about who holds power; it's also about the different beliefs, loyalties, and personal stakes that drive each character,” she said.

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What We Know About Akka?

Produced by YRF Entertainment, the series is written and directed by Dharmaraj Shetty. Alongside Keerthy Suresh and Radhika Apte, Akka features Tanvi Azmi, Mahesh Manjrekar, Anshuman Pushkar and Monica Panwar in key roles. Mark your calendars! Akka will premiere on Netflix on October 30.

The series is the latest project to come out of the collaboration between Netflix and YRF Entertainment. Their previous titles include The Romantics, The Railway Men, Maharaj and Mandala Murders.

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