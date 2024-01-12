RBI Deputy Governor Michael Patra’s Tenure Extended By One Year

The government has extended the tenure of Reserve Bank of India's Deputy Governor Michael Patra by one year for the second time.

The extension was cleared by the appointment committee of the Union Cabinet on Friday, with effect from Jan. 15.

Patra replaced former deputy Viral Acharya in January 2020, for a tenure of three years.

Patra, who joined the central bank in 1985, has been central to the RBI’s views on the macro-economy, the new inflation targeting framework and the liquidity framework.

He handles the crucial monetary policy and economic research departments, among others, and is also a member of India's rate setting monetary policy committee.