Centre Approves Rs 1,115 Crore To States For Disaster Mitigation And Preparedness

The Centre has approved Rs 1,115.67 crore for various disaster mitigation and capacity-building projects in 15 states. The high-level committee, headed by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, has also approved another project for training and capacity building of civil defence volunteers in all states and Union territories at a total outlay of Rs 115.67 crore, according to an official statement on Tuesday.

The central government allocated Rs 139 crore each to Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh, Rs 100 crore to Maharashtra, and Rs 72 crore each to Karnataka and Kerala. Tamil Nadu and West Bengal will receive Rs 50 crore each, while the eight Northeastern states, including Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, and Manipur, have been granted Rs 378 crore in total.

The committee, comprising Union ministers for finance and agriculture and the vice chairman of the NITI Aayog as members, considered the proposal to mitigate landslide risk in 15 states for funding from the National Disaster Mitigation Fund or NDMF.