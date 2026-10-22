Travel Industry Supports One In Nine Jobs: Zubin Karkaria On The Future Of Global Travel At NDTV Profit Summit 2026

VFS Global Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Zubin Karkaria noted that travel supports one in nine jobs, citing the latest World Travel & Tourism Council report. Karkaria spoke on the agenda 'A World Within Reach: The Future of Global Travel' at the NDTV World Summit 2026.

He stated the travel and tourism industry has repeatedly demonstrated its resilience, overcoming challenges ranging from SARS and H1N1 to the COVID-19 pandemic and geopolitical tensions. The executive said people continue to travel despite disruptions, highlighting the sector's enduring strength.

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Karkaria said India is among the world's top source markets for international students and could soon become the largest. While destinations such as the US, Canada, Australia and the UK continue to attract the majority of Indian students, he noted that interest in European countries has risen sharply over the past two years. According to Karkaria, the number of Indian students heading to Europe has been growing by 60% to 70% annually, driven by greater awareness about academic programmes and a stronger focus on course quality and content.

He further stated that VFS Global's long-standing relationships with governments are rooted in the high-security nature of the visa services business. He noted that many governments have partnered with VFS for more than 20 years, reflecting the trust the company has built over time. Karkaria said VFS Global's presence across 169 countries gives it a significant advantage, while its operations are subject to around 10,000 internal and external audits each year, including reviews conducted by governments.

When it came to travel preferences of Indians, Karkaria stated that they evolve with experience. First-time international travellers typically opt for organised tours that allow them to cover multiple destinations in a short span, while seasoned travellers tend to plan holidays around specific interests such as food, art and culture. Karkaria also highlighted Japan's growing popularity among Indian tourists, noting that travel from India to the country is nearly doubling every year. He added that Japan is now more affordable than it was five years ago, making it an increasingly attractive destination for Indian travellers.

He also spoke about the advances in technology and artificial intelligence have the potential to make international travel faster and more convenient. He noted that biometric verification and digital systems can reduce the number of checks travellers need to complete at airports, streamlining the overall travel experience.

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Citing Dubai Airport's smart tunnel system as an example, Karkaria said eligible passengers can pass through immigration without having to repeatedly present their passports or boarding passes.

"I think technology and AI will really help to make it frictionless and seamless," he said.

"But will it be borderless? No," he added.

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