Wipro Reaffirms 7,500 Fresher Hiring Goal As Demand Pipeline Remains Healthy For Next Six Months

Wipro Ltd. is planning to ramp up hiring drives during the second half of the current fiscal year, while sticking to its long-term annual campus recruitment target of 7,500. The management is also confident of its deal pipeline remaining strong during the stipulated timeline, as delayed deals close and bookings grow.

Wipro continues to target around 7,500 campus hires annually, although this fiscal year's intake could be slightly lower, the company's Chief Human Resources Officer Saurabh Govil said in an interview with NDTV Profit.

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The company had remained largely absent from campuses during the first half due to a healthy bench strength and onboarded around 1,000 employees during the period.

"Our target is to look at 7,500 every fiscal. This fiscal may be slightly lesser," Govil said, adding that hiring activity is expected to increase meaningfully in the second half.

The potential recruitment step up comes amid management's optimism on business prospects for the remainder of the year. Wipro's leadership indicated that client demand remains stable, with enterprises continuing to prioritise artificial intelligence adoption, cost optimisation and vendor consolidation initiatives.

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Chief Executive Officer Srini Pallia highlighted that the company is entering the current quarter with a healthy pipeline across markets and industries, with no material change in the demand environment compared with the previous quarter.

At the same time, he addressed concerns surrounding softer large-deal bookings in the quarter ended September 30, 2026, and said that some deals could not be booked during the quarter because clients were unable to complete procedural formalities and paperwork on time. Those deals are expected to be recognised in the current quarter.

"We are looking very optimistic as far as bookings are concerned," Pallia underscored, adding that the company continues to pursue large opportunities across sectors and geographies.

The company also expects the second half of current to perform better than the first half, as per Chief Financial Officer Aparna Iyer, even as the Wipro's guidance factors in the seasonally weaker third quarter. Iyer underlined that deal closures and subsequent execution are expected to support growth over the remainder of the fiscal year.

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