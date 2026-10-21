VinFast Patents Another Electric Scooter In India Ahead Of Two-Wheeler Entry

Vietnamese electric vehicle maker VinFast has filed a design patent in India for another electric scooter. Unlike some of its earlier patented designs, this scooter does not appear to closely resemble the models currently sold by the company in Vietnam, raising the possibility that it could be developed for the Indian market.

Fifth Two-Wheeler Patent

This is the fifth two-wheeler design VinFast has patented in India. Since June, the company has filed patents for three electric scooters and a motorcycle. The filings point to its preparations for a potential entry into India's electric two-wheeler market.

VinFast has also signed letters of intent with as many as 50 dealers to establish a sales and service network in the country. However, the patent filings do not confirm which models will eventually be launched in India.

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Design

Filed in April 2026, the patent includes drawings of the scooter from multiple angles. The front features a clean design, with the VinFast badge positioned at the top. Below it is what appears to be a horizontally mounted headlamp, with the indicators integrated into the same unit.

The handlebar is exposed, while the instrument display could use LCD or TFT technology. However, the patent drawings do not confirm the display type or the final equipment list. The overall design appears practical, with a relatively simple front fascia.

Hardware And Possible Rivals

The patent drawings suggest that the scooter could feature 14-inch wheels at both ends, telescopic front forks and twin rear shock absorbers. A hub-mounted motor on the rear wheel is also a possibility, based on the design.

If VinFast uses this relatively simple motor configuration alongside the scooter's compact proportions, the model could be positioned towards the entry-level end of its electric two-wheeler range. However, its market positioning will depend on the final powertrain, features and pricing.

On the basis of the apparent wheel size and other design elements, the Ather Konarc and TVS Orbiter could be points of comparison. The scooter's actual rivals will become clearer once VinFast reveals its specifications and pricing.

Battery And Storage

The underside of the scooter appears to have substantial cladding around the floorboard, suggesting that the battery could be housed in this area. If that layout is adopted, it could leave more room for storage beneath the seat.

However, the patent does not confirm the battery's location or the amount of under-seat storage available. The sharply angled rear section could also limit the depth of the storage compartment.

The patent drawings also show a conventional key. Keyless entry is available on some electric scooters in India, including the Suzuki e-Access, but the drawings alone do not establish which features will make it to the production model.

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Launch Details Awaited

VinFast has yet to announce a launch timeline for its electric two-wheelers in India or confirm which models will be included in its local line-up. Its dealer agreements indicate that the company is preparing to build a sales and service network, but the timing and scope of its entry remain unconfirmed.

For now, the patent provides a look at another scooter design that VinFast could consider for India. Its specifications, pricing, range and launch plans have not been officially announced.

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