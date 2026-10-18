Tesla Opens Roadster Bookings In India, Thrust Version Listed At Rs 2.50 Crore

Tesla has opened reservations for its next generation Roadster in India, ahead of the electric sports car's planned production in 2028. The company announced the move on October 17, but has not revealed the car's official price for the Indian market. The Roadster is expected to be offered in different versions, including Performance and Thrust. However, buyers should be careful when looking at online price listings, as the figures available have not been confirmed by Tesla as final India prices.



Tesla Roadster Thrust Price In India



ZigWheels lists the Tesla Roadster Performance at Rs 50.06 lakh and the Thrust version at Rs 2.50 crore, ex showroom. However, these figures have not been confirmed as final India prices by Tesla. Reuters reported that Tesla's reservation page lists deposits of $50,000 for the Performance version and $250,000 for the Thrust version. These are reservation amounts, not the confirmed final prices of the vehicles. The distinction is important, as a booking payment does not necessarily represent the total amount a buyer will eventually pay.



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Tesla Roadster Launch Timeline



Tesla has scheduled production of the new Roadster to begin in 2028, initially with left hand drive vehicles. The company has not announced a confirmed India delivery date. The electric sports car was recently showcased in the United States, with Tesla highlighting its performance and the use of SpaceX components. Its final specifications and availability may depend on further development and local regulations.



Tesla Roadster Features And Performance



The new Tesla Roadster comes with an underbody suction system designed to improve grip and optional air thrusters developed with SpaceX. According to Autocar India, the suction fan is claimed to generate up to 2G of grip, helping the car stay firmly on the road during high speed driving. Tesla demonstrated the system by showing the car moving upside down along a specially designed ramp.



The Thrust package adds air thrusters that use pressurised cold air to help the car briefly lift off the ground and perform mid air movements. Reuters reported that Tesla demonstrated the Roadster turning in the air and landing back on its wheels during its unveiling in Texas. In terms of performance, Tesla claims the Roadster can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in under one second and reach a top speed of more than 230 mph.



The Roadster has attracted attention for its performance claims and unusual features, but buyers may have to wait until production begins to get clearer information about pricing and deliveries. For now, the figures listed by third party websites should not be treated as Tesla's confirmed India prices.



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