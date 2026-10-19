Tata Trusts Row: Sir Dorabji Tata Trust Files Reply Before Charity Commissioner After Venu, Vijay's Concerns

In a major development in the ongoing governance row at Tata Trusts, the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust (SDTT) on Monday, Oct. 19 formally submitted its detailed response before the Maharashtra Charity Commissioner, countering allegations raised by vice-chairmen and trustees Venu Srinivasan and Vijay Singh. SDTT met the regulator's revised deadline of October 19 to file its reply. The Charity Commissioner had earlier directed the trust to respond by October 12, before granting a one-week extension upon SDTT's request.

What was the complaint?

The dispute escalated following a petition submitted by Srinivasan and Singh on September 25, which raised governance concerns within SDTT-the single largest shareholder in Tata Sons, holding a 27.98% stake. SDTT and Sir Ratan Tata Trust (SRTT) together control 51.54%, while philanthropic trusts collectively hold approximately 66% of Tata Sons.

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In their complaint, Srinivasan and Singh questioned:

Leadership and Appointments: Noel Tata's appointment and ongoing status as a perpetual trustee, the rationale behind his chairmanship, and the induction of Neville Tata into trust operations.

Commercial Overreach: The charitable trust's alleged intervention in commercial, corporate, and strategic matters concerning Tata Sons.

Regulatory and Tax Exposure: Concerns that getting entangled in operating business decisions-such as restructuring proposals, alternatives to listing Tata Sons, and liquidity options for the Shapoorji Pallonji Group-could compromise SDTT's charitable mandate and jeopardize its tax-exempt status.

The complainants had sought interim interventions from the Charity Commissioner, including orders restraining the SDTT board from meeting without proper process, staying voting rights on certain Tata Sons matters, and freezing specific governance decisions pending inquiry.

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