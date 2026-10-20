Ranabaali Box Office Collection Day 5: Vijay Deverakonda Starrer Keeps Its Box Office Momentum Going, Check Earnings

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Ranabaali is progressing through its theatrical run. The film has now reached Day 5, with its latest box office performance being recorded.

Ranabaali has collected Rs 5.29 crore gross on Day 5 so far, taking its India gross collection to Rs 34.91 crore. The film has recorded 47.9% occupancy across 2,010 shows in 776 theatres spanning 368 cities.

According to TrackTollywood, Ranabaali has sold 3,25,448 tickets on Day 5 so far, with 757 fast-filling shows and 170 housefull shows.

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Ranabaali opened with Rs 8.92 crore on Day 1. The film collected Rs 7.33 crore on Day 2, followed by Rs 7.67 crore on Day 3. Day 4 saw a 25.6% drop, with the film earning Rs 5.70 crore. On Day 5, the film has collected Rs 5.29 crore so far, taking its India gross to Rs 34.91 crore as per the data provided.

State-Wise Collection

Andhra Pradesh led the Day 5 collections with Rs 2.48 crore at 61.2% occupancy, followed by Telangana with Rs 1.97 crore at 38.6% occupancy. Karnataka contributed Rs 58.34 lakh at 34.4% occupancy, while Tamil Nadu recorded Rs 9.68 lakh at 54.2% occupancy. Maharashtra earned Rs 7.04 lakh at 37.1% occupancy, followed by Odisha with Rs 2.07 lakh at 19.4% occupancy and Gujarat with Rs 1.44 lakh at 15.8% occupancy.

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Delhi collected Rs 1.04 lakh at 31% occupancy, while Punjab recorded Rs 83,757 at 49.9% occupancy. Uttar Pradesh earned Rs 65,861 at 13.6% occupancy, followed by Haryana with Rs 45,275 at 21% occupancy, while Chhattisgarh recorded Rs 35,600 at 20.9% occupancy.

Goa recorded Rs 31,820 at 21.5% occupancy. Rajasthan collected Rs 25,630 at 24.9% occupancy, while Assam recorded Rs 20,710 at 38.2% occupancy. Madhya Pradesh contributed Rs 18,860 at 8.8% occupancy, followed by Jharkhand with Rs 14,040 at 13.4% occupancy and Chandigarh with Rs 6,520 at 10% occupancy.

Advance Booking

TrackTollywood reports that Ranabaali has recorded Rs 1.69 crore in advance bookings for its October 21 shows. The film has sold 1,18,202 tickets across 2,372 shows in 769 theatres covering 354 cities. Its overall occupancy currently stands at 14.5%, with 126 fast-filling and no housefull shows.

All About Ranabaali

Ranabaali is set in South India in the 1870s and follows a warrior who fights against colonial rule during a time of famine. The film also explores his relationship with his wife, Jayamma, while blending history, folklore, action and drama.

Vijay Deverakonda plays Ranabaali, while Rashmika Mandanna portrays Jayamma. Arnold Vosloo plays the antagonist. Directed by Rahul Sankrityan, the film features music by Ajay-Atul.

Ranabaali was released on October 16, 2026, in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

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