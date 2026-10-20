Prahaar Box Office Collection Day 5: Rajkummar Rao Starrer Holds Strong As Its Theatrical Run Continues, Check Earnings

Prahaar continues to make its way through the first week at the box office. The film's Day 5 performance is now being tracked.

Prahaar has collected Rs 2.94 crore gross on Day 5 so far, taking its India gross to Rs 16.37 crore. The film has recorded 20.9% occupancy across 2,585 shows in 1,023 theatres spanning 322 cities.

According to TrackTollywood, Prahaar has sold 94,405 tickets on Day 5, with 350 fast-filling shows and 15 housefull shows. The final figures are yet to be tracked.

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Prahaar opened with Rs 2.70 crore on Day 1, followed by Rs 3.80 crore on Day 2, marking a 40.9% rise. The film earned Rs 4.43 crore on Day 3 before collecting Rs 2.50 crore on Day 4. On Day 5, the film has collected Rs 2.94 crore so far.

State-Wise Collection

Maharashtra led the Day 5 state-wise collections with Rs 1.20 crore, followed by Uttar Pradesh with Rs 27.70 lakh and Delhi with Rs 26.62 lakh. Karnataka recorded Rs 21.57 lakh, while Gujarat collected Rs 16.07 lakh.

Haryana earned Rs 14.68 lakh, followed by West Bengal with Rs 12.54 lakh and Rajasthan with Rs 6.82 lakh. Telangana recorded Rs 6.55 lakh, while Madhya Pradesh collected Rs 5.87 lakh.

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Punjab earned Rs 5.80 lakh, followed by Odisha with Rs 4.81 lakh and Chhattisgarh with Rs 4.53 lakh. Bihar recorded Rs 4.02 lakh, while Jharkhand collected Rs 3.14 lakh.

Uttarakhand earned Rs 2.85 lakh, followed by Goa with Rs 2.44 lakh and Assam with Rs 2.16 lakh. Chandigarh collected Rs 1.77 lakh, while Tamil Nadu recorded Rs 1.11 lakh, the report stated.

Advance Booking

Based on TrackTollywood data Prahaar has recorded Rs 55.27 lakh in advance bookings for its October 21 shows, with 22,653 tickets sold across 3,161 shows in 995 theatres across 302 cities. The film currently has 4.2% occupancy, with three houseful and 12 fast-filling shows.

About The Film

Directed by Avinash Arun, the biographical drama follows public prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam and his role in major criminal cases, including the 1993 Bombay blasts and the 2008 Mumbai train attacks. It also covers the trial of Ajmal Kasab, who was sentenced to death for his role in the 26/11 attacks.

Rajkummar Rao plays Ujjwal Nikam, while Lalit Prabhakar portrays Ajmal Kasab. Wamiqa Gabbi plays Jyoti Nikam, and Ritvik Sahore appears as Aniket Nikam. The supporting cast includes Jaideep Ahlawat, Ashish Vidyarthi and Sikandar Kher.

Produced by Dinesh Vijan under Maddock Films, the film features a story and screenplay by Sumit Roy, with Dushyant Arora and Vishal Tiwari also credited as writers. Pritam Chakraborty composed the music, while Alokananda Dasgupta handled the background score.

The film's upcoming collections will indicate whether it can attract more viewers and improve its box office performance over the weekend.

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