Prahaar Box Office Collection Day 3: Rajkummar Rao Starrer Sees A Rise In Weekend Collections, Check Earnings

Prahaar is continuing its box-office run after opening in theatres on Friday. The film has seen a decent in collections over the first few days, with its Day 3 figures currently being tracked.

Prahaar Box Office Collection Day 3

Rajkummar Rao-starrer has collected Rs 3.27 crore gross on Day 3 so far, taking its India gross collection to Rs 9.77 crore. The film recorded 19.8% occupancy across 2,869 shows in 1,060 theatres spanning 331 cities.

According to TrackTollywood, Prahaar has sold 1,03,664 tickets so far on Day 3, with 357 fast-filling shows and 13 housefull shows.

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Prahaar opened with Rs 2.70 crore at 16.2% occupancy on Day 1, followed by Rs 3.80 crore at 16.2% occupancy on Day 2, marking a 40.9% rise. On Day 3, the film has collected Rs 3.27 crore at 19.8% occupancy so far.

State-Wise Collection

On Day 3, Maharashtra collected Rs 1.31 crore, followed by Uttar Pradesh with Rs 29.71 lakh and Karnataka with Rs 27.12 lakh. Delhi earned Rs 26.37 lakh, while Gujarat recorded Rs 19.78 lakh.

Haryana collected Rs 16.57 lakh, followed by West Bengal with Rs 13.11 lakh and Rajasthan with Rs 10.37 lakh. Telangana earned Rs 7.51 lakh, while Punjab recorded Rs 6.72 lakh.

Madhya Pradesh collected Rs 6.35 lakh, followed by Odisha with Rs 5.68 lakh and Chhattisgarh with Rs 4.73 lakh. Uttarakhand earned Rs 4.27 lakh, while Jharkhand recorded Rs 2.87 lakh.

Bihar collected Rs 2.64 lakh, followed by Goa with Rs 2.55 lakh, Chandigarh with Rs 2.19 lakh and Assam with Rs 2.10 lakh. Tamil Nadu contributed Rs 1.29 lakh, the report stated.

Advance Booking

TrackTollywood reports that Prahaar has recorded an advance booking gross of Rs 50.41 lakh for its Monday shows on October 19, 2026. A total of 19,987 tickets have been booked across 2,797 shows in 828 theatres across 249 cities. The film currently has 4.1% occupancy, with 9 fast-filling shows and no houseful shows.

About The Film

Directed by Avinash Arun, the biographical drama follows public prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam and his role in major criminal cases, including the 1993 Bombay blasts and the 2008 Mumbai train attacks. It also covers the trial of Ajmal Kasab, who was sentenced to death for his role in the 26/11 attacks.

Rajkummar Rao plays Ujjwal Nikam, while Lalit Prabhakar portrays Ajmal Kasab. Wamiqa Gabbi plays Jyoti Nikam, and Ritvik Sahore appears as Aniket Nikam. The supporting cast includes Jaideep Ahlawat, Ashish Vidyarthi and Sikandar Kher.

Produced by Dinesh Vijan under Maddock Films, the film features a story and screenplay by Sumit Roy, with Dushyant Arora and Vishal Tiwari also credited as writers. Pritam Chakraborty composed the music, while Alokananda Dasgupta handled the background score.

The film's upcoming collections will indicate whether it can attract more viewers and improve its box office performance over the weekend.

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