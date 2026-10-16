Over 1 Billion Alerts Sent: Google Expands Android Earthquake Warning System To 200 Regions

Google has expanded its Android Earthquake Alerts System to more than 200 countries and regions, up from 98, after sending over one billion alerts since the service launched in 2021.

The company announced the expansion on Friday. Panama and Guatemala are among the newly covered places, though Google did not list every region in its announcement.

It described the system as the world's largest mobile-based earthquake detection network, built to give people a few seconds of warning before shaking begins, enough time to take cover.

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Google also said it is improving its "Be Ready" alert. In the coming months, the alert will carry a map showing the radius in which shaking has been detected, along with the estimated magnitude and recommended safety actions.

A button will let users learn more about the earthquake as information comes in.

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Three Types Of Alerts

Android users in regions where the service is active will see one of three alerts, depending on the expected intensity of shaking:

- Be Aware is a straightforward notification for light shaking, telling users an earthquake has been detected nearby.

- Be Ready is a more detailed alert for stronger shaking, asking users to prepare to act.

- Take Action is a full-screen alert for moderate to heavy shaking, giving immediate advice on staying safe.

The sample screen shown by Google advises users to drop, cover and hold.

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The sample alerts in Google's graphic show estimated magnitudes and distances from the epicentre, such as a magnitude 6.1 quake about 16 miles away.

Boone Spooner, group product manager for earthquake alerts at Google, wrote in the company blog that the firm takes its physical safety products seriously. He said that while Google hopes they are never needed, it is glad to bring more information to more people when they need it most.

Google has pointed users to its support page to check where the alerts are active. It also released a Crisis Resilience white paper on how it is helping communities prepare for earthquakes and other natural disasters.

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