LIC’s Equity Portfolio Clocks 10x Growth In A Decade; BFSI, IT & Energy Among Top Sectoral Picks

Life Insurance Corporation of India or the LIC, the country’s largest money manager, has cemented its dominance in the capital markets, with its equity portfolio crossing the Rs 15 lakh crore mark as of October 2025.

The data reveals a staggering growth trajectory, with the state-run insurer’s equity assets multiplying tenfold over the past decade.

LIC's total assets under management exceeds Rs 55 lakh crore, with the bulk of it invested in long-term debt instruments and securities.

The insurer's equity strategy over the last 10 years reflects a combination of innovative and assertive wealth creation approach. The equity portfolio stood at Rs 1.5 lakh crore, and doubled to Rs 3 lakh crore as of 2020.

The sharper acceleration was seen in the the post-2020 era. In the last five years alone, the portfolio has surged fivefold, a pace analysts describe as "uncommon".