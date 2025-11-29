LIC’s Equity Portfolio Clocks 10x Growth In A Decade; BFSI, IT & Energy Among Top Sectoral Picks
In the last five years alone, LIC's equity portfolio has surged fivefold, a pace analysts describe as "uncommon".
Life Insurance Corporation of India or the LIC, the country’s largest money manager, has cemented its dominance in the capital markets, with its equity portfolio crossing the Rs 15 lakh crore mark as of October 2025.
The data reveals a staggering growth trajectory, with the state-run insurer’s equity assets multiplying tenfold over the past decade.
LIC's total assets under management exceeds Rs 55 lakh crore, with the bulk of it invested in long-term debt instruments and securities.
The insurer's equity strategy over the last 10 years reflects a combination of innovative and assertive wealth creation approach. The equity portfolio stood at Rs 1.5 lakh crore, and doubled to Rs 3 lakh crore as of 2020.
The sharper acceleration was seen in the the post-2020 era. In the last five years alone, the portfolio has surged fivefold, a pace analysts describe as "uncommon".
Key Sectoral Picks: BFSI, Energy & IT
An analysis of LIC’s top 50 equity holdings—which constitute nearly 80% (approximately Rs 12.5 lakh crore) of its total equity portfolio—reveals a highly concentrated bet on India’s core consumption and infrastructure themes.
Banking & Finance (BFSI): LIC has been overweight on financials. The BFSI sector accounts for 29% of the top holdings, valued at over Rs 3.66 lakh crore. This suggests LIC is banking on the credit growth cycle and the formalisation of the Indian economy.
Oil & Gas: Despite the global push for renewables, LIC retains significant exposure to traditional energy. The oil & gas sector makes up 16% of the portfolio (Rs 1.97 lakh crore), likely driven by the high dividend yields and stability offered by PSUs and energy majors.
IT and Consumer Goods: The insurer has allocated 14% each to the IT and Consumer Goods sectors, balancing its portfolio with export-oriented growth (tech) and domestic consumption stories.
The value of LIC's top 50 holdings stands at Rs 12.5 lakh crore, or 80% of its overall equity portfolio, as of Oct. 24, 2025. The total equity investment, till that date, stood at Rs 15,68,745 crore.