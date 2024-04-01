Jio Cements Market Lead With 41.8 Lakh Mobile Subscriber Addition In January: TRAI Data

NDTV ProfitBusiness NewsJio Cements Market Lead With 41.8 Lakh Mobile Subscriber Addition In January: TRAI Data
Reliance Jio gained 41.78 lakh mobile subscribers in January, solidifying its market lead.

01 Apr 2024, 10:37 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>The Jio logo is seen outside a shop in Mumbai. (Photo: NDTV Profit)</p></div>
The Jio logo is seen outside a shop in Mumbai. (Photo: NDTV Profit)

India's largest telecom company Reliance Jio added 41.78 lakh mobile subscribers in January 2024, according to data released by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India on Monday.

Sunil Mittal-led Bharti Airtel upped its wireless subscriber count by 7.52 lakh, taking its mobile tally to 38.24 crore in January.

Vodafone Idea continued to bleed on the subscriber front, and the troubled telco lost 15.2 lakh wireless subscribers. Its mobile subscriber base stood at 22.15 crore in January, as per TRAI data.

Jio cemented its position in the telecom market and added 41.78 lakh wireless subscribers, as the January gains pushed up its mobile users tally to 46.39 crore.

