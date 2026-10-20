Jailer 2 Box Office Day 6: Rajinikanth Starrer Holds Strong As Action Drama Continues Its Theatrical Run

Jailer 2 continues its theatrical run with steady audience interest. The film has maintained a strong presence at the box office as it enters its sixth day.

Jailer 2 has collected Rs 36.61 crore gross on Day 6 so far, with 18,04,391 tickets sold across 12,484 shows in 3,224 theatres spanning 1,286 cities. According to TrackTollywood, the film has recorded 51% occupancy, with 4,300 fast-filling shows and 1,597 housefull shows.

The Tamil version led the Day 6 collections with Rs 25.64 crore. The Telugu version collected Rs 6.85 crore, while the Hindi version earned Rs 3.63 crore. The Kannada version recorded Rs 48.90 lakh.

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In terms of formats, the 2D version collected Rs 35.75 crore. IMAX 2D contributed Rs 44.20 lakh, while DOLBY CINEMA 2D earned Rs 17.19 lakh. EPIQ recorded Rs 14.27 lakh, followed by 4DX with Rs 8.47 lakh. HDR by Barco collected Rs 1.69 lakh.

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State-Wise Collection

Tamil Nadu led the Day 6 state-wise collections with Rs 15.43 crore, followed by Karnataka at Rs 5.79 crore and Kerala at Rs 4.24 crore. Andhra Pradesh contributed Rs 3.92 crore, while Telangana recorded Rs 2.74 crore.

Maharashtra collected Rs 1.55 crore, followed by Gujarat at Rs 65.89 lakh, Uttar Pradesh at Rs 47.60 lakh. Odisha recorded Rs 29.28 lakh, while Rajasthan collected Rs 14.88 lakh.

Day-Wise Collection

Jailer 2 opened with Rs 62.66 crore on Day 1. The film collected Rs 39.59 crore on Day 2, followed by Rs 49.93 crore on Day 3. Day 4 saw collections of Rs 59.37 crore, while Day 5 recorded Rs 46.21 crore. On Day 6, the film has collected Rs 36.61 crore so far, the report stated.

About Jailer 2

Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Jailer 2 is the sequel to Rajinikanth's 2023 blockbuster Jailer. Produced by Sun Pictures, the sequel continues the story established in the first instalment.

Jailer 2 marks Rajinikanth's return as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian. The story follows the retired officer as he is forced to return to action when his family is threatened by a dangerous criminal organisation. After dismantling an idol-smuggling network, the retired jailer finds himself facing retaliation from the wider criminal network.

The film features Rajinikanth in the lead role, alongside SJ Suryah, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Mithun Chakraborty, Ramya Krishnan, Vidya Balan, Yogi Babu, Mirnaa, Rithvik, Jatin Sarna and Anna Rajan in key roles. Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, Hrithik Roshan, Jackie Shroff and Vijay Sethupathi are expected to appear in cameo roles.

Jailer 2 is scheduled to release in theatres on October 15, 2026. The film will be released in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu and Kannada.

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