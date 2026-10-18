Jailer 2 Box Office Collection Day 4: Rajinikanth Starrer Holds Strong As Weekend Continues, Check Earnings

Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 has been attracting audiences since its release, backed by the superstar's strong fan following and the film's pre-release buzz. The film is now in its first weekend, with Day 4 adding to its box-office run.

Box Office Collection Day 4

Jailer 2 has collected Rs 39.01 crore gross on Day 4 so far, with 19,07,446 tickets sold across 11,668 shows in 3,260 theatres spanning 1,310 cities. According to TrackTollywood, the film has recorded 57.9% occupancy, with 4,929 fast-filling shows and 1,670 housefull shows.

The Tamil version led the Day 4 collections with Rs 27.37 crore. The Telugu version collected Rs 6.87 crore, while the Hindi version earned Rs 4.20 crore. The Kannada version recorded Rs 56.79 lakh.

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In terms of formats, the 2D version collected Rs 38.15 crore. IMAX 2D contributed Rs 42.53 lakh, while DOLBY CINEMA 2D earned Rs 16.93 lakh. EPIQ recorded Rs 14.24 lakh, followed by 4DX with Rs 9.37 lakh. HDR by Barco collected Rs 2.86 lakh.

Jailer 2 opened with Rs 62.66 crore on Day 1. The film collected Rs 39.59 crore on Day 2, followed by Rs 49.93 crore on Day 3. On Day 4, the film has collected Rs 39.01 crore gross so far.

State-Wise Collection

Tamil Nadu led the Day 4 state-wise collections with Rs 14.69 crore, followed by Karnataka at Rs 6.66 crore and Kerala at Rs 5.63 crore. Andhra Pradesh contributed Rs 3.83 crore, while Telangana recorded Rs 2.80 crore.

Maharashtra collected Rs 1.87 crore, followed by Gujarat at Rs 87.74 lakh, Uttar Pradesh at Rs 59.18 lakh and Odisha at Rs 36.20 lakh. Puducherry recorded Rs 32.39 lakh, while Rajasthan collected Rs 19.85 lakh.

About Jailer 2

Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Jailer 2 is the sequel to Rajinikanth's 2023 blockbuster Jailer. Produced by Sun Pictures, the sequel continues the story established in the first instalment.

Jailer 2 marks Rajinikanth's return as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian. The story follows the retired officer as he is forced to return to action when his family is threatened by a dangerous criminal organisation. After dismantling an idol-smuggling network, the retired jailer finds himself facing retaliation from the wider criminal network.

The film features Rajinikanth in the lead role, alongside SJ Suryah, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Mithun Chakraborty, Ramya Krishnan, Vidya Balan, Yogi Babu, Mirnaa, Rithvik, Jatin Sarna and Anna Rajan in key roles. Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, Hrithik Roshan, Jackie Shroff and Vijay Sethupathi are expected to appear in cameo roles.

Jailer 2 is scheduled to release in theatres on October 15, 2026. The film will be released in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu and Kannada.

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