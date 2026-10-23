Infosys Q2 Attrition Falls To 12.7%: Headcount Rises To 3.33 Lakh On 8,000 New Fresher Hires

Infosys Ltd.'s voluntary attrition rate declined to 12.7% in the September quarter of FY27 from 13% in the preceding quarter, indicating an improvement in employee retention.

The IT services major also expanded its workforce, with total headcount increasing to 332,542 as of September 30, 2026, from 328,062 at the end of June.

According to the company's Q2 FY27 employee metrics, attrition fell 30 basis points sequentially and 160 basis points year-on-year from 14.3% in Q2 FY26.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

The reported figure represents trailing 12-month voluntary attrition in IT Services, rather than departures during the September quarter alone.

Infosys Q2 FY27 Attrition: Key Numbers

Infosys reported a voluntary attrition rate of 12.7% for the September quarter, compared with 13% in Q1 FY27 and 14.3% in Q2 FY26.

The company's workforce stood at 332,542 employees at the end of September, an increase of 4,480 from the previous quarter. This included 314,508 software professionals, up from 310,039 in June, while sales and support staff increased marginally to 18,034 from 18,023.

The proportion of women employees also edged higher to 39.8% in Q2 FY27 from 39.6% in the previous quarter and 39.5% a year earlier.

Also Read | Infosys Signs Pact With Germany's Knorr-Bremse For AI-Led IT Overhaul

Infosys Hires 8,000 Freshers In Q2

Infosys added a net 4,000 employees during the September quarter and hired 8,000 freshers during the period. The company has retained its earlier hiring guidance and has already completed half of its planned headcount additions during the first half of FY27.

The hiring activity comes as IT services companies balance workforce requirements with demand for artificial intelligence, automation and digital transformation services.

Also Read | AI Could Account For Half Of Infosys' Revenue In 2-3 Years; CEO Warns Of Infra Backlash Extending To India

AI Revenue Accounts For 10.5% Of Total Revenue

Artificial intelligence is emerging as another important business indicator for Infosys. AI-related revenue accounted for 10.5% of total revenue in Q2 FY27, with the figure increasing 29% sequentially. The growth highlights the increasing contribution of AI-related services to the company's business.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.