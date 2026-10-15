He Left India With $200 And Built A $9.3 Billion Fortune: The Story Of Jay Chaudhry

Jay Chaudhry's journey from a small village in Himachal Pradesh to a billionaire entrepreneur in the United States is a story of education, calculated risks, and persistence. Today, he is the founder and CEO of Zscaler, a cybersecurity company that helps businesses protect their digital operations.

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According to The Financial Express, Forbes estimated Chaudhry's net worth at $9.3 billion, highlighting how far he has come from his modest beginnings.

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From A Himalayan Village To IIT

Born as Jagtar Singh Chaudhry in Panoh, Himachal Pradesh, in the late 1950s, he grew up in a farming family in a village without running water or electricity.

As The Financial Express reported, he walked nearly four kilometres to attend school in a neighbouring village and often studied under a tree. His determination to learn helped him rank first in Himachal Pradesh, paving the way for admission to IIT (BHU), Varanasi, where he studied electrical engineering.

A Scholarship Opened The Door To America

After graduating from IIT, Chaudhry wanted to pursue higher education in the United States. However, his family could not afford the expense.

A Tata scholarship gave him the opportunity. According to the report, he interviewed with industrialist JRD Tata, whose encouragement helped him move forward with his plans.

At 22, Chaudhry travelled to the US with a one-way ticket and $200 in his pocket. He subsequently earned three postgraduate qualifications, including an MBA, from the University of Cincinnati.

Leaving A Corporate Career To Become An Entrepreneur

Chaudhry worked at companies including IBM, Unisys, and NCR before deciding to build his own business.

In 1997, he and his wife, Jyoti, invested their life savings of around $500,000 to establish SecureIT, a cybersecurity startup. According to The Financial Express, several major corporations adopted the company's firewall technology before VeriSign acquired it in 1998.

The couple went on to build other technology businesses, eventually laying the groundwork for Zscaler, founded in 2007.

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Zscaler was built around cloud-based security and the Zero Trust approach, which requires verifying users and devices before granting access. The company went public on Nasdaq in 2018.

Its growth, particularly as businesses embraced remote working and cloud technology, helped build Chaudhry's fortune.

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