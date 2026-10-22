EBay Layoffs 2026: Company To Cut 1,000 Jobs; Who Will Be Affected And Why Is Company Downsizing?

EBay is laying off about 9% of its staff, or around 1,000 employees, in its second round of job cuts this year.

The company said it is simplifying operations and shifting resources to its fastest-growing areas, Reuters reported on Wednesday, citing a memo from Chief Executive Jamie Iannone to staff.

Who Will Be Affected

So far, eBay has not shared details on which teams, roles or locations will be hit by the layoffs. Iannone said affected employees would be informed in the coming days, according to Reuters.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

With 12,300 employees at the end of last year, the cut amounts to roughly one in 11 roles.

Why Is EBay Downsizing

In the memo, Iannone reportedly said the company's strategy is working. He added that capturing the opportunity ahead requires "thoughtful choices" about where eBay focuses and invests. The company wants to simplify operations and redirect resources to its fastest-growing segments.

EBay has reportedly set itself apart from rivals by pushing into authenticated luxury goods, collectibles and refurbished products. These draw enthusiasts willing to pay more for valuable items.

ALSO READ | EBay Is Laying Off About 800 Workers, 6% Of Global Workforce

Second Round Of Job Cuts This Year

This is not the first round of layoffs in 2026. EBay let go about 6% of its workforce, or around 800 employees, in February, also as part of efforts to streamline operations.

Market Performance

The company has also benefited this year from its $1.4 billion deal for fashion resale platform Depop. The acquisition widened eBay's reach among younger consumers and strengthened its position in the growing re-commerce market.

ALSO READ | Qualcomm Layoffs: Thousands Of Jobs To Be Trimmed 'Globally' Starting November, Says Report

That helped eBay forecast third-quarter revenue above Wall Street estimates when it last reported results, in August. It is due to report its latest earnings next week.

EBay's recent run has caught the eye of GameStop CEO Ryan Cohen. He made an unsolicited $56 billion bid for the much larger eBay in May. EBay rejected the offer, dismissing it as neither credible nor attractive.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.