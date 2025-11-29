DGCA Directs Airlines Not To Operate Airbus A320 Models Until Completion Of Software Updates

Nearly 340 aircrafts have been impacted by this update. Indian operators have around 560 A320 family aircraft, which will need software updates or hardware adjustments. The affected jets are expected to be grounded briefly for the fix, a move likely to cause some operational disruption.

The A320 family aircraft operated by Indian airlines require the software upgrade to address the potential issue related to flight controls and modifications have been carried out in more than half of the affected fleet, according to DGCA data.

Sources told news agency PTI that there are no flight cancellations but there are delays in the range of 60-90 minutes for some flights as the software updates are being carried out for the affected planes.