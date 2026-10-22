Blue Energy Motors Joins Centre's Commercial Vehicle Replacement Scheme For Delhi-NCR

Blue Energy Motors on Thursday announced joining the Central government's PARIVARTAN scheme for Delhi-NCR, which is aimed at replacing ageing commercial vehicles with cleaner alternatives through targeted incentives and coordinated implementation.

The company said it has signed an initial pact with the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) for the commercial vehicle modernisation initiative.

Through its participation in the scheme, Blue Energy Motors aims to support the wider adoption of electric heavy-duty trucks for freight and logistics operations, offering fleet operators an opportunity to transition towards zero-emission vehicle technology, the company said.

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The initiative is an important step towards accelerating the transition to cleaner freight mobility in India. By incentivising the replacement of older, high-emission trucks and buses with cleaner vehicles, the scheme seeks to reduce transport-related pollution and support improved air quality across the national capital region.

“Blue Energy Motors' participation reflects our commitment to supporting the Government's vision for sustainable transportation and enabling wider adoption of electric heavy-duty trucks. We believe that the right policy support, coupled with advanced technology and a strong domestic manufacturing ecosystem, can play a pivotal role in accelerating India's transition towards zero-emission freight transportation," said Anirudh Bhuwalka, Founder and Managing Director, Blue Energy Motors.

Blue Energy Motors is advancing green freight mobility through its electric and LNG-powered heavy-duty truck solutions. It has over 1,400 green heavy-duty trucks operating across key freight routes in India, as per the company.

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