Bengaluru IT Hiring Row: CM DK Shivakumar Warns IT Firms Of Action Over Alleged Anti-Kannada Bias

Taking strong note of complaints that Kannadigas are being denied job opportunities in Bengaluru's IT sector, Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has warned that the state government will take appropriate action against private institutions found to have deliberately sidelined local candidates.

In a post on X, Shivakumar said the government had taken the complaints seriously and would not allow the rights, dignity and employment opportunities of local residents to be disregarded.

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“ In Karnataka, the Kannadiga is sovereign,” he said, asserting that the government remained committed to protecting the interests of the state's native population.

Shivakumar underscored Bengaluru's standing as a global technology hub, arguing that its success rests in part on the talent and technical expertise of Karnataka's own workforce.

He said, “If it is found that any private institution has deliberately sidelined Kannadigas, the government will take appropriate action. As the voice of Kannadiga interests, the government is always committed to responding to their concerns,”

The Chief Minister, however, did not identify any IT company accused of discriminatory hiring practices, provide evidence to substantiate the complaints or outline the specific measures the government could take against establishments found violating applicable rules.

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The remarks come against the backdrop of a longstanding debate in Karnataka over access to jobs for local residents, particularly in Bengaluru, a major hub for Indian and global technology firms.

The demand for greater representation of Kannadigas in private-sector jobs has repeatedly surfaced in Karnataka's political debate, highlighting the challenge of reconciling local employment expectations with companies' recruitment policies and business needs.

Any government intervention would also depend on the applicable legal framework and the nature of the alleged violations.

Shivakumar's remarks signal the government's willingness to address concerns over local employment, although the post does not establish that any company has been found guilty of discrimination.

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