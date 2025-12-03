Around 200 Indigo Flights Hit By Cancellations Following Rollout Of New Rostering Norms
The airline is facing severe pilot and crew shortage due to complications from enforcing the the new rostering norms, sources said.
IndiGo cancelled close to 200 flights across Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Bengaluru in recent period, due to issues arising out of the rollout of new flight duty-time limitation norms, sources told NDTV.
The airline is facing severe pilot and crew shortage due to complications from enforcing the the new rostering norms, which came into effect last month, the persons privy to the development said.
The airline in its statement cited unforeseen problems stemming from weather and tech infrastructure related roadblocks, along with the new norms as the reason for the cancellations.
"A multitude of unforeseen operational challenges including minor technology glitches, schedule changes linked to the winter season, adverse weather conditions, increased congestion in the aviation system and the implementation of updated crew rostering rules had a negative compounding impact on our operations in a way that was not feasible to be anticipated," the airline said.
IndiGo stated that it will be putting into place "calibrated adjustments" to its schedules. The adjustments will be put into effect for the next two days or 48 hours and are expected to aid in normalising its operations and recover its punctuality across its operational network.
"Our teams are working around the clock to ease customer discomfort and ensure operations stabilise as quickly as possible," the company said.
It will also be offering the affected customers alternate travel arrangements to reach their intended destinations and refunds "as applicable."
"We deeply regret the inconvenience caused and remain fully committed to minimizing disruption and supporting our customers through this period," it added.
Notably, the flight duty-time limitation norms entailed increasing weekly rest period to 48 hours, extension of night hours, and limiting the number of night landings to only two as opposed to six.