Around 200 Indigo Flights Hit By Cancellations Following Rollout Of New Rostering Norms

IndiGo cancelled close to 200 flights across Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Bengaluru in recent period, due to issues arising out of the rollout of new flight duty-time limitation norms, sources told NDTV.

The airline is facing severe pilot and crew shortage due to complications from enforcing the the new rostering norms, which came into effect last month, the persons privy to the development said.

The airline in its statement cited unforeseen problems stemming from weather and tech infrastructure related roadblocks, along with the new norms as the reason for the cancellations.

"A multitude of unforeseen operational challenges including minor technology glitches, schedule changes linked to the winter season, adverse weather conditions, increased congestion in the aviation system and the implementation of updated crew rostering rules had a negative compounding impact on our operations in a way that was not feasible to be anticipated," the airline said.