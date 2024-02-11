Doom Spending Is Not Self-Care

Real self-care is creating and sticking to a budget. It’s true that the old rules of thumb — 50% for needs, 30% for wants, 20% for savings and paying down debt — might not be possible, particularly for younger earners who are earlier in their careers. Housing, food and transportation could eat up 50% of your budget, as they do in the average American household, before you even get to necessities like health care or education. But that doesn’t mean we throw up our hands and buy Chanel. It means we save 10%, or 5%, or whatever we can manage. It means we try to move up the income ladder while also fighting for a fairer society. It means our splurges are $250, not $2,500.