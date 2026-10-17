Trump's New White House Press Secretary Katie Zacharia Out After Five Days

Katie Zacharia will no longer serve as President Donald Trump's press secretary after spending less than a week on the job, thrusting the White House's communications operation back into a state of chaos. Zacharia was out of the role as of Friday, according to people familiar with the matter who requested anonymity to describe the decision before it was made public.

A White House official said Zacharia is transitioning out of the job. It's unclear if she would take another position in the White House or in Trump's orbit. Zacharia acknowledged the move in a social media post late Friday, saying it was "an honor to work for" Trump.

Trump said Friday that he had encouraged her to "reconsider" her position. "I said to her, 'honestly, if I were you, I'd reconsider,'" the president told reporters at the White House.

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Zacharia's tenure was rocky from the start. Her first and only press briefing was widely panned, as she spoke slowly and haltingly from prepared remarks and took questions from only three reporters.

She also faced a plethora of questions about whether she misrepresented herself as a lawyer, despite not passing the bar exam. Trump also called her "an attorney" in his social media post announcing her hiring.

Zacharia's rapid rise and fall was remarkable, even by the standards of Trump's White House. It hearkened back to Trump's first term, when his staff was marked by constant turnover and turmoil. Then, White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci was fired after just 11 days in the role.

"Records are made to be broken. But I take no pleasure in other people's pain," Scaramucci posted Friday on X.

Zacharia's efforts to defend herself also did not go smoothly. She faced tough questions about her legal background in a pair of interviews with Fox News, which is typically friendly to the administration. In another sit-down with a conservative commentator, Zacharia made a disparaging comment about China lacking "proper toilets."

The president blamed what he described as unfair treatment from the news media for her troubles but still suggested the job might not be for her. "I told her, I think you're better off being happy and I'm not sure you can ever be happy in this job," he said. "I said, Katie, 'do you need this? I don't think you need this.'"

When asked if he would force her out of the role, Trump replied that he is "talking about doing something" but that "I'm going to let her make that decision."

Still, there were signs the White House was looking to keep Zacharia in its circle. She and her family were set to have dinner Friday with Vice President JD Vance and the second family at the Naval Observatory in Washington, according to people familiar with the matter.

The turmoil is taking place just over two weeks before the November midterm elections, in which Republicans are struggling to convince skeptical voters to stick with them amid their frustrations over the cost of living.

With Zacharia out, Trump is again left without a White House press secretary, an official who traditionally amplifies the president's message in the news media. Zacharia replaced Karoline Leavitt, a longtime Trump adviser who left as press secretary in August. It's unclear who will fill the role now, or when that person would be appointed.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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