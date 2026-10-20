Iran Warns US Of Severe Retaliation, Threatens Critical Infrastructure Amid Regional Tensions

As the tussle between Tehran and Washington escalates, Iran has warned the United States against launching serious military attacks, saying any fresh aggression would trigger severe retaliation and could threaten global energy supplies and critical internet infrastructure across the Middle East. Tehran has also announced plans to introduce a “Persian Gulf Data Authority.”

Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) spokesman Brigadier-General Hossein Mohebi said on X, "To governments, funds, and firms in the region: you are kindly advised to give no resources to any AI or data company aiding invasions or killing children. No finance, equity, land and energy. Assist them and face our enforcement."

The Persian Gulf Data Authority is coming. To governments, funds, and firms in the region: you are kindly advised to give no resources to any AI or data company aiding invasions or killing children. No finance, equity, land and energy. Assist them and face our enforcement.

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— محمدباقر قالیباف | MB Ghalibaf (@mb_ghalibaf) October 18, 2026



US forces had been weakened by previous fighting, with many American military bases in the region reportedly rendered inactive or relocated hundreds of kilometres away. He argued that Washington lacked the technical and military capabilities required to sustain another conflict with Iran, as per the Iran Wires.

Mohebi also suggested that US officials could consider limited military action ahead of upcoming American elections in an attempt to secure political gains or project military strength. He cautioned, however, that any new attack would carry significant consequences and could provoke a response more damaging than previous confrontations.

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Iranian officials have warned that retaliation could extend beyond military targets to critical regional infrastructure, including energy supplies and undersea communication cables passing through the strategically important Strait of Hormuz. These cables carry international internet traffic and support essential services such as financial transactions, cloud computing and government communications.

According to Iranian state media, Supreme National Security Council Secretary Mohsen Rezaei warned that a resumed war with the US and Israel would put $2 trillion in regional tech infrastructure, including undersea cables, data centers, and AI hubs, directly in the line of fire.

The warnings have raised concerns about the vulnerability of the Middle East's interconnected energy and digital networks, which play a vital role in global commerce and communications.

The IRGC has also claimed that Iran has acquired more advanced weaponry since previous clashes, strengthening its ability to respond to future attacks. Mohebi said any retaliatory action by Tehran would be significantly more severe and painful than before, underscoring Iran's determination to deter further military operations.

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Separately, Iran's parliament speaker announced plans to introduce a proposed Persian Gulf Data Authority, an initiative that comes amid growing concerns over threats to regional technological infrastructure and the security of international data networks.

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