All 22 Indian Crew Members Rescued After Incident Involving Tanker Off UAE Coast

All 22 Indian crew members aboard the Panama-flagged crude oil tanker MT GEM No. 2 have been safely rescued following an unspecified incident off the coast of Ras Al Khaimah in the United Arab Emirates.

India's Consulate General in Dubai confirmed on social media platform X that it learned of the event involving the vessel, "that had 22 Indian crew members on board."

"All crew members have been rescued and are safe. The Consulate is in touch with UAE authorities and is extending all possible assistance and support to the Indian seafarers," the post added.

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The diplomatic mission is currently coordinating with UAE maritime authorities to extend all necessary assistance to the rescued seafarers. Official sources have not yet disclosed the precise nature of the incident, its root cause, or whether the vessel suffered structural damage.

According to maritime tracking information, GEM No. 2 is a Panama-flagged crude oil tanker bearing International Maritime Organization number 9735373. The vessel measures approximately 330 metres in length and 60 metres in width. Available tracking data previously listed the tanker as being at anchor in the Persian Gulf, although its current operational status has not been independently confirmed.

The event underscores escalating global anxieties regarding commercial shipping security, energy supply stability, and crew safety across vital Gulf routes. In response to rising regional threats, India has actively spearheaded international diplomatic efforts to safeguard mariners. On Friday, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal highlighted the newly formed "Group of Friends on Safety and Security of Shipping and Seafarers."

Co-chaired in New York by External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and Liberian Foreign Minister Sara Beysolow Nyanti, the 25-nation coalition aims to center discussions on protecting commercial vessels and preventing trade disruptions, as per the ANI. Both lead nations explicitly condemned recent attacks against merchant shipping across the Gulf region, neighboring waters, and the Black Sea, demanding an immediate end to maritime hostilities.

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As a prominent supplier of global seafaring labor, India continues collaborating with international partners to fortify protections for commercial crews, even as full details regarding the MT GEM No. 2 remain awaited.

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