Navratri 2026 Day 7: Which Colour To Wear Today? Check Colour, Goddess And Significance

The nine-day festival of Navratri continues. From garba nights to jagrans, the celebrations are at their peak.

Saturday, October 17, marks the seventh day, dedicated to Maa Kalaratri. She is one of Goddess Durga's nine forms. The day coincides with Maha Saptami in Bengal, an important Durga Puja occasion when devotees perform special rituals and offer prayers to Goddess Durga. While devotees across India observe the day with religious fervour, many also follow the tradition of wearing a specific colour associated with each day of Navratri. Grey is the colour for Navratri Day 7, symbolising balance, composure and resilience.

Navratri Day 7: Which Colour To Wear Today?

Grey is the designated colour for the seventh day of Sharad Navratri in 2026. The colour is associated with stability, balance, and staying composed in challenging situations.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

Devotees who follow the Navratri colour tradition can incorporate grey into their festive outfits, whether through traditional attire, dupattas, sarees or accessories. While wearing the day's colour is a popular custom, it is not mandatory, and practices may vary across regions and families.

Navratri Day 7: Which Goddess Is Worshipped?

The seventh day of Navratri is dedicated to Maa Kalaratri. She is regarded as one of the Goddess's fiercest manifestations and is associated with destroying evil, ignorance, and negative forces.

Despite her formidable appearance, Maa Kalaratri is also considered a protective and benevolent deity who blesses devotees with courage and fearlessness. Worshipping her is believed to help devotees overcome fear and obstacles.

Significance Of Maa Kalaratri

Maa Kalaratri represents the power to confront darkness and overcome adversity. Her worship matters to devotees seeking strength, protection, and the courage to face difficult circumstances.

During Navratri, devotees offer prayers, perform aarti and chant devotional hymns dedicated to the Goddess. Rituals and offerings vary by family customs and regional traditions.

Maha Saptami In Bengal

In Bengal, Maha Saptami is an important day of Durga Puja celebrations. One traditional ritual is Nabapatrika Snan, in which devotees ritually bathe the Nabapatrika, a group of nine plants symbolically associated with the Goddess, before worship.

Navratri 2026: Day-Wise Colours

Here is the day-wise list of colours for Sharad Navratri 2026:

Day 1, October 11: Orange

Day 2, October 12: White

Day 3, October 13: Red

Day 4, October 14: Royal Blue

Day 5, October 15: Yellow

Day 6, October 16: Green

Day 7, October 17: Grey

Day 8, October 18: Purple

Day 9, October 19: Peacock Green

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.