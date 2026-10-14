Palantir CEO's AI Warning: Could Algorithms Predict What You Will Think Next?

Palantir CEO Alex Karp has warned that advances in artificial intelligence could enable systems to predict human behaviour and potentially anticipate people's thoughts, raising concerns about privacy, civil liberties and the use of predictive AI in military operations.

In an interview with Louis Robson associated with Palantir Sovereign, Karp highlighted the potential implications of increasingly sophisticated predictive systems.

“You can actually predict people's behaviour, which may mean you are predicting their actual thoughts, the ones they are going to have in a domestic context. Now, this is something we must look at controlling,” he said.

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Karp called for greater oversight of predictive AI in domestic settings, arguing that safeguards are needed to protect individual privacy and civil liberties. He also cautioned that organisations could comply with the letter of the law while undermining the principles those laws are intended to protect.

His remarks highlighted the challenge of establishing effective legal and ethical safeguards as AI capabilities advance. The central concern, as outlined by Karp, is how to prevent predictive technologies from being used in ways that compromise privacy while preserving their legitimate applications.

However, Karp drew a distinction between domestic use and military deployment. While advocating tighter controls on predictive AI within society, he warned against restrictions that could weaken the United States' ability to compete with foreign adversaries developing similar technologies.

He argued that limiting the use of AI in military operations could leave the US and its allies at a strategic disadvantage if rival nations continue to deploy such systems.

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The debate is particularly relevant to Palantir Technologies, which develops data-analysis software and platforms used by government and defence organisations.

Its products support activities such as military planning, logistics and operational analysis, placing the company at the centre of wider discussions about the role of AI in national security.

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