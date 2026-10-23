AI Law In The Works? Ashwini Vaishnaw Outlines Regulation Roadmap At NDTV World Summit 2026

The Centre is preparing a consultation paper on artificial intelligence (AI), with Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw saying the document will be released in the coming weeks.

Speaking at the NDTV World Summit 2026 in New Delhi on Friday, Vaishnaw said the government intends to seek views from citizens, industry representatives, subject matter experts and other stakeholders before moving ahead with its approach to AI governance.

The announcement comes as AI adoption accelerates across industries, raising questions about how to encourage innovation while protecting people from potential risks. However, Vaishnaw did not announce a draft AI law or provide a timeline for introducing legislation.

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AI Consultation Paper To Seek Views From Citizens, Industry

Vaishnaw said the consultation paper would provide a platform for different sections of society to share their views on AI. He noted that the technology was being adopted rapidly across banking, manufacturing, services, insurance and financial services. The minister said businesses increasingly understand both the potential benefits of AI and the harm it could cause.

The government wants inputs from these sectors to help shape its approach to the technology. The consultation process is expected to bring together perspectives from people who develop AI systems, businesses that use them and citizens affected by their growing presence.

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Ashwini Vaishnaw Says AI Must Remain Under Human Control

The minister said countries developing major AI ecosystems would need to work towards common principles for evaluating the technology, even as they compete to build more advanced models and applications. Vaishnaw argued that innovation should not come at the cost of human safety.

He said AI should remain human centric, with people retaining control over AI models, autonomous agents, their processes and their outcomes. He also called for mechanisms that would allow AI systems to be stopped if they went out of control. Such safeguards, he said, would be important as AI becomes more widely used.

Will India Introduce An AI Law?

Vaishnaw's announcement signals that the government is seeking wider public and industry input on AI governance. However, the consultation paper should not be mistaken for a formal AI law.

The minister did not specify whether the process would lead to a standalone law, amendments to existing legislation or another regulatory framework. The consultation will help establish the concerns and priorities that policymakers need to consider as they assess how AI should be governed in India.

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The challenge for policymakers will be to create safeguards that address genuine risks without making it harder for businesses and researchers to develop useful AI applications.

The consultation paper will be an important early step, but its significance will depend on how the government translates public feedback into clear rules on accountability, human oversight and the use of AI across sectors.

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