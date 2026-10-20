Microsoft Expands Sovereign Cloud Capabilities, Adds EU Data Oversight

Microsoft has announced the next phase of its digital sovereignty strategy, introducing new capabilities designed to give organisations greater control over sensitive data, cloud infrastructure and artificial intelligence (AI) workloads. The expanded Sovereign Cloud portfolio supports deployments across public cloud, private cloud and local environments, including options to operate critical systems without an internet connection.

The strategy adopts a workload-based approach, allowing organisations to select the level of control required for individual applications according to their regulatory, security and operational needs. The move aims to help businesses and public-sector institutions balance cloud innovation with data protection, operational resilience and compliance.

Three Pillars Of Sovereign Cloud

Microsoft's approach combines three areas: Sovereign Public Cloud, Sovereign Private Cloud and a Sovereign Partner Ecosystem.

The public cloud offering focuses on greater control, visibility and protection for sensitive information while retaining the scalability of cloud services. The private cloud option enables organisations to operate critical workloads in customer-controlled environments, including disconnected settings.

Meanwhile, the partner ecosystem provides independently operated environments, specialised technology and local expertise to address regional requirements.

New Security and Control Features

Microsoft is introducing the Sovereign Control Panel, which is entering public preview at Microsoft Ignite. Integrated into the Azure portal, the tool is designed to help organisations assess their sovereignty posture, manage controls, identify risks and plan for business continuity.

Other capabilities include Data Guardian, which provides European-resident oversight for qualifying remote access by Microsoft engineers to in-scope production systems in the European Union and European Free Trade Association. Production Touch Ledger maintains tamper-evident records of such access and the actions performed.

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External Key Management with Azure Managed Hardware Security Module is generally available, enabling customers to retain root encryption keys in hardware they own and operate on-premises or through a trusted third party.

Microsoft is also introducing workload attestation capabilities to help verify system integrity before sensitive data or encryption keys are released, strengthening safeguards for regulated and mission-critical applications.

Supporting Disconnected Operations

The company is expanding Azure Local capabilities, with a public preview enabling workloads to transition between connected and disconnected operating environments. This is intended to help organisations maintain critical services when internet connectivity is restricted or unavailable.

Additional local capabilities span data management, application development and AI, including DocumentDB, Blob Storage on Azure Local, GitHub Enterprise Local and Foundry Local.

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Eligible customers can now access the preview of Microsoft 365 Local integration, which extends operational capabilities directly to on-premises SharePoint and Exchange environments.

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