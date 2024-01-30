Eco-Digital Economy To Double In Five Years To $33 Trillion: Capgemini
Reduction of global GHG emissions via digital technologies is expected to outweigh the rise of emissions attributed to digital.
The untapped potential of digital technologies is vast, and the eco-digital economy, driven by digital and sustainability, is expected to double to almost $33 trillion by 2028, according to a report by the Capgemini Research Institute that surveyed 1,500 senior executives from 1,350 large organisations.
Implementing digital technologies has enabled organisations to reduce their energy consumption by almost a quarter and delivered a 21% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions in the past five years, the report said. Through a dual transition to an eco-digital economy that delivers economic and environmental/social value, increase in digital adoption will drive economic growth with sustainability at its core.
The eco-digital economy is helping new business models, revenue streams and cost efficiencies, driven by data utilisation, cloud technology, collaborative ecosystems, and connected products and services. According to the report, seven in 10 organisations agree that digitally driven business models will become a key contributor of revenue growth in the next three to five years. Furthermore, 60% expect these models to generate more revenue than their traditional business models.
"In the eco-digital era, there is greater exploration of digital technologies' value to business – for instance by the scaling of data and cloud, and by having digital technologies play a crucial role in achieving sustainability goals," Suraj Srinivasan, professor at Harvard Business School, said. "There is also a fast evolution of emerging tech such as generative AI and synthetic biology, and greater collaboration giving rise to digital ecosystems."
Mainstream Technologies At Scale To Deliver Value
Scaling up of mainstream technologies, implementing cybersecurity measures, reskilling the workforce and automating business processes are expected to deliver significant returns over the next five years, from 4% at present to 14% in 2028, the report said.
Around half (48%) of organisations are either planning or actively developing strategies to harness the potential of technologies, such as edge computing and generative AI. However, organisations believe mainstream technologies, such as data and analytics and cloud at scale, will deliver more benefits over the next five years.
"Organisations will need to leverage focused efficiencies in their core business, enabled by digital, in order to free up investment to support their dual transition," Fernando Alvarez, chief strategy and development officer at Capgemini, said. "We have only scratched the surface of how digital technologies can help expedite the delivery of substantial economic, environmental and societal benefits."
Digital Has Helped Reduce Energy Consumption
In the past five years, implementing digital technologies has enabled organisations to reduce their energy consumption by almost a quarter (24%) and delivered a 21% reduction in GHG emissions. The report estimated that the reduction of global GHG emissions through digital technologies by 2028 will outweigh the expected increase of emissions attributed to digital.
Additionally, almost 40% of total workforce is expected to be dedicated to digital initiatives in the next three–five years. With 64% of organisations investing in reskilling existing workforces, there is a need for flexible frameworks that allow for rapid evolution, the report noted.