Eco-Digital Economy To Double In Five Years To $33 Trillion: Capgemini

The untapped potential of digital technologies is vast, and the eco-digital economy, driven by digital and sustainability, is expected to double to almost $33 trillion by 2028, according to a report by the Capgemini Research Institute that surveyed 1,500 senior executives from 1,350 large organisations.

Implementing digital technologies has enabled organisations to reduce their energy consumption by almost a quarter and delivered a 21% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions in the past five years, the report said. Through a dual transition to an eco-digital economy that delivers economic and environmental/social value, increase in digital adoption will drive economic growth with sustainability at its core.

The eco-digital economy is helping new business models, revenue streams and cost efficiencies, driven by data utilisation, cloud technology, collaborative ecosystems, and connected products and services. According to the report, seven in 10 organisations agree that digitally driven business models will become a key contributor of revenue growth in the next three to five years. Furthermore, 60% expect these models to generate more revenue than their traditional business models.

"In the eco-digital era, there is greater exploration of digital technologies' value to business – for instance by the scaling of data and cloud, and by having digital technologies play a crucial role in achieving sustainability goals," Suraj Srinivasan, professor at Harvard Business School, said. "There is also a fast evolution of emerging tech such as generative AI and synthetic biology, and greater collaboration giving rise to digital ecosystems."