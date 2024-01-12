Cyber Inequity, AI Among Rising Risks In 2024: World Economic Forum Report

There is a sharp increase in cyber inequity globally, with 90% of executives warning that urgent action is needed to address it, according to a report by the World Economic Forum, prepared in collaboration with Accenture. Of the executives surveyed, more than eight of 10, or 81% felt more or as exposed to cybercrime than they did last year.

The Global Cybersecurity Outlook report highlighted widening cyber inequity and emerging technologies, such as artificial intelligence, as key rising risks for 2024 in the cybersecurity sector. It also flagged threats posed by AI-generated deepfakes to spread false information about candidates in an election or manipulate public perception, even as more than 45 countries are scheduled to hold elections over the next year.

Other key risks highlighted in the report included organised misinformation campaigns on social media, or other channels to influence public opinion, cast doubt on election integrity and sway election outcomes. AI algorithms can generate and spread disinformation, and AI-driven microtargeting of misinformation through personalised advertisements can manipulate opinions or suppress voter turnout, the report said.

“As the cyber realm evolves in response to emerging technologies and shifting geopolitical and economic trends, so do the challenges that threaten our digital world,” said Jeremy Jurgens, managing director, WEF. “We urgently need coordinated action by key public-private stakeholders, if we are to collectively address these complex, ever-evolving threats and build a secure digital future for all,” Jurgens said.

The report was based on surveys of industry experts and global executives about key cyber trends, carried out between June and November 2023.