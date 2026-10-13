Apple HomeView Unveiled With Siri AI, 7-Inch Display And Smart Home Controls

Apple on Tuesday unveiled HomeView, a smart home display designed to bring entertainment, video calls and connected-device controls together in one place. The device features a 7-inch Liquid Retina display and a redesigned Siri AI assistant powered by Apple Intelligence. Pre-orders have begun, with availability starting November 13.

The Apple HomeView is priced at $299 in the US. The wall mounted version is also priced the same.

Personalised For Every User

Apple HomeView can recognise up to six people by their faces and provide each user with a personalised Home Screen featuring their own apps and widgets. Personal information from apps such as Messages, Calendar, Reminders and Find My remains separate, while shared photo albums and music can be accessed by everyone in the household, including guests.

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“Apple HomeView is designed to be shared by everyone in the home yet feel completely personal to each user,” Greg Joswiak, Apple's senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing, said.

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Design And Display

The tabletop Apple HomeView features an aluminium body with a 7-inch Liquid Retina display connected to a domed speaker base by a stainless steel hinge. The hinge allows users to adjust the screen angle for comfortable viewing on a desk, kitchen counter or bedside table.

The device will be available in four colours: silver, starlight, rose pink and space grey, with a matching cable for each variant. Its display supports True Tone and automatically adjusts brightness from 500 nits in bright surroundings to as low as 0.3 nits for use at night. The interface also adapts to the user's distance, showing simpler information from across the room and more details when they move closer.

Apple has also introduced a wall-mounted version in space grey and silver. It offers the same display and core features and can be installed using one of three purpose-built mounts from Schneider Home.

Siri AI And Entertainment

HomeView features Siri AI, a more capable version of Apple's voice assistant powered by Apple Intelligence. It can answer questions across a wide range of topics and offer more conversational interactions, along with improved music discovery.

When paired with a compatible Apple Intelligence-enabled iPhone or iPad, Siri AI can also draw on personal context from apps such as Messages and Calendar, and take actions across apps to deliver more relevant responses.

For entertainment, HomeView supports Apple Music, Apple TV, Apple Podcasts and compatible third-party apps. Its speaker system combines full-range drivers in the display with a down-firing woofer and passive radiators in the base.

Smart Home Controls

Apple HomeView allows users to manage compatible smart home devices, including lights, thermostats, locks and cameras, through touch controls or voice commands. It also supports home monitoring and hands-free automations.

The device is part of Apple's wider smart home ecosystem and works with compatible Matter accessories. Apple has also introduced the Apple Home Collection, a new range of smart home products developed in collaboration with LG Electronics and Schneider Electric. The lineup includes cameras, thermostats, temperature sensors, a video doorbell and a door lock.

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Privacy And Security

Apple HomeView is powered by the company's A18 chip, which includes Secure Exclaves designed to isolate sensitive data from the rest of the system. Apple says the device is built with privacy and security at its core, with protections for information handled by its camera and microphones.

The company says personal information remains private to each user, even when HomeView is shared by multiple members of a household.

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