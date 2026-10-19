Amazon's New AI Wearables: What Bee Frontier and Bee Eclipse Can Do

Amazon has expanded its personal AI product lineup with two new devices under its Bee brand. Launched on October 15, 2026, Bee Frontier and Bee Eclipse are designed to help users remember important details from conversations without having to take notes manually. Both devices use AI to generate conversation summaries, reminders, to do lists and personalised insights.



Bee Frontier: An AI Wearable For Everyday Use



Bee Frontier is designed to be worn on the wrist or clipped onto clothing. Priced at $74.99, it comes with a silicone wristband, dual microphones and an indicator light that shows when audio processing is active. Amazon claims the device offers up to seven days of battery life and has an IP67 rating for dust and water resistance. It charges through USB Type C and is available in Onyx, Lavender and Sage colours. The device can help users remember appointments, shopping lists and commitments discussed during conversations.



Bee Eclipse: An AI Device That Attaches To Your Phone



Bee Eclipse takes a different approach. It is a credit card sized device that attaches magnetically to the back of a smartphone. Priced at $99.99, it offers more than 21 days of claimed battery life. Like Bee Frontier, it can turn conversations into summaries, reminders and actionable tasks. The device is particularly useful for people who want AI assistance without wearing a wristband or clip.



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AI Features, Subscription And Privacy



Both devices work with the Bee app and support integrations with services such as Gmail, Google Calendar and Microsoft Outlook. Users can also connect them with Alexa+ and Amazon to access information through voice commands and receive shopping suggestions. Basic features include conversation summaries and 14 days of memory. The optional Bee Pro subscription costs $11.99 per month and adds unlimited summaries, suggested tasks, daily memories and additional integrations.



Amazon says audio is processed in real time and then deleted, while transcripts are encrypted. Users can control recording through a physical button and visible indicator light. However, users should consider consent and privacy before recording conversations.



Bee Frontier and Bee Eclipse aim to make AI more useful in everyday life by remembering conversations and organising follow up tasks. While Frontier focuses on wearable convenience, Eclipse offers a phone attached alternative.



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