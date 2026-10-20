Pakistan vs England Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch ODI Tri-Series Match In India

Pakistan host England in the second match of the ODI Tri-Series at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Tuesday, October 20, 2026.

Pakistan won their opener against Sri Lanka by 37 runs, while England began their campaign in what is their first ODI series in Pakistan in 21 years. Sri Lanka are the third team in the series.

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Pakistan Start With A Win

Pakistan beat Sri Lanka by 37 runs in Rawalpindi on Sunday and lead the table with two points.

Salman Ali Agha made 107, his fourth ODI hundred, as Pakistan reached 305. Shaheen Shah Afridi took 3/55 and Haris Rauf 2/48 as the pace attack closed out the win after Sri Lanka's middle order threatened a chase. Saad Baig made his ODI debut in that match. Shaheen has led Pakistan in 11 ODIs, winning seven of them.

England Arrive With Series Wins Behind Them

England, led by Harry Brook, won ODI series 2-1 against both India and Sri Lanka at home earlier this summer.

They are without Jos Buttler, who had hamstring surgery, and Jacob Bethell, who has a knee injury, and Jofra Archer has been rested for the tour in Pakistan. Brook has called the tri-series a great chance to prepare for the 2027 World Cup.

England also plays Sri Lanka on October 22.

Pakistan vs England: Match Start Time

The match will start at 1:30 PM IST.

Pakistan vs England: Venue

The match will be played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi, Pakistan.

Pakistan vs England: Head-To-Head

Matches Played: 92

Pakistan: 32

England: 57

No result: 3

Pakistan vs England: Squads

Pakistan: Shaheen Shah Afridi (c), Abrar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Arafat Minhas, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Muhammad Ghazi Ghori (wk), Haris Rauf, Hasan Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Razaullah, Saad Baig (wk), Saim Ayub, Shadab Khan, Sufiyan Moqim

England: Harry Brook (c), Gus Atkinson, Sonny Baker, Tom Banton, James Coles, Jordan Cox, Mason Crane, Henry Crocombe, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Josh Tongue

How To Watch Live Telecast?

In India, the match will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network.

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How To Watch Live Streaming?

Fans in India can stream the match live on Sony LIV.

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