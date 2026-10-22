India Vs New Zealand Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch IND Vs NZ 1st T20I

Shreyas Iyer-led India have arrived in New Zealand hoping to win the upcoming T20I series after their recently concluded home series against the West Indies ended in a 2-2 draw, with both teams sharing the trophy.

The fifth and final T20I in Bengaluru was washed out due to rain.



The West Indies came close to handing India a rare home-series defeat. India have lost only once in a bilateral T20I series of three or more matches at home.

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The Indian team have now travelled nearly 7,500 miles to New Zealand, where they will look to acclimatise to the windy conditions and pitches that could offer assistance to fast bowlers.

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India have struggled in conditions favouring pace bowling in the past. Following their T20 World Cup 2026 triumph, the team suffered a 2-0 series defeat to Ireland and a 4-0 loss to England.



It remains to be seen whether Iyer and his team can adapt to New Zealand's conditions and deliver a strong batting performance in the upcoming series.

India vs New Zealand 1st T20I: Date and Time

The India vs New Zealand 1st T20I match will be played on Thursday, October 22. The match is scheduled to begin at 12:30 p.m. IST. Toss will take place at 12:00 p.m. IST.

India vs New Zealand 1st T20I: Venue

The first T20I between India and New Zealand will be played at the Hagley Oval, Christchurch.

India vs New Zealand 1st T20I: Live Telecast

The India vs New Zealand 1st T20I match will be telecast live on the Sony Sports network.

India vs New Zealand 1st T20I: Live Streaming

Cricket fans in India can watch the India vs New Zealand 1st T20I match live on the SonyLiv website and app, with an active subscription.

India vs New Zealand 1st T20I: Probable XI

India: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer (c), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Prince Yadav/Varun Chakravarthy, Arshdeep Singh

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Tim Seifert (wk), Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (c), Nathan Smith, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson

India vs New Zealand 1st T20I: Head-To-Head

Matches Played: 31

India: 19

New Zealand: 11

Tie: 1

India vs New Zealand 1st T20I: Team News

Gautam Gambhir and the team management have a problem of plenty when it comes to India's top-order batters, and this could remain the case for some time as teenage sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi continues to knock on the door whenever he gets an opportunity to feature in the playing XI.

However, Shreyas Iyer hinted on Wednesday that the 15-year-old might have to wait longer for regular opportunities in the playing XI, with Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson doing well at the top of the order and providing India with strong starts.

Meanwhile, veteran India pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar has returned to the squad after being out of the national setup for nearly four years.

The 36-year-old received an early call-up after initially being named in India's squad for the T20I series against New Zealand.

Bhuvneshwar was added to the squad for the fifth T20I against the West Indies after Arshdeep Singh suffered a shoulder injury while batting in the fourth match.

He subsequently featured in the playing XI but did not get an opportunity to bowl, as the match was abandoned due to rain during the first innings.

Bhuvneshwar is expected to feature in the first T20I against New Zealand on Thursday.

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India vs New Zealand 1st T20I: Squads

India: Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Tilak Varma (Vice-Captain), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (Wicketkeeper), Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Ishan Kishan (Wicketkeeper), Axar Patel, Shivam Dube, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Naman Dhir, Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Varun Chakaravarthy and Kuldeep Yadav.

New Zealand: Mitchell Santner (Captain), Finn Allen (Wicketkeeper), Michael Bracewell, Josh Clarkson, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Bevan Jacobs, Kyle Jamieson, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Tim Seifert (Wicketkeeper), Nathan Smith and Blair Tickner.

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