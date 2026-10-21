Harmanpreet Kaur Breaks Down In Tears After Unbeaten 91 Against Zimbabwe - Watch

Former India captain Harmanpreet Kaur became emotional on Tuesday after smashing an unbeaten 91 off just 41 balls against Zimbabwe in the third and final T20I.

The knock came after a difficult run with the bat, with the 37-year-old having failed to score a half-century in her previous 10 matches.

Harmanpreet had also struggled to make an impact with the bat during the Women's T20 Asia Cup and the recently concluded Asian Games. However, India went on to win both tournaments comfortably.

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“It feels great. Just wanted to enjoy myself, and great that I got some time in the middle and really enjoyed myself on the field,” Harmanpreet told the broadcaster during the innings break.

The right-handed batter was unable to hold back her tears during a post-innings conversation with the on-air commentators. WV Raman, the former head coach of the Indian women's team, was speaking to Harmanpreet when she broke down.

“I just wanted to enjoy myself, just wanted to bat as long as possible, and glad that I was able to do that. I think should give credit to you also (to WV Raman).

“The moment we came, you stepped in and you said, ‘Now you do what you want to do,' and that's what I want to do, and really want to enjoy myself. Thanks for those words.”

The emotional moment came after a powerful display from the veteran batter, who struck 10 fours and five sixes in her unbeaten knock. Harmanpreet also produced several powerful shots down the ground to help India put up an impressive batting performance.

The 37-year-old had stepped down as India's captain across formats ahead of the home T20I series against Zimbabwe. Despite her recent struggles with the bat, her performance in the final T20I showed a return to form.

Harmanpreet also credited her work in the nets for helping her deliver the innings, which ended her prolonged wait for a big score.

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“After the Asian Games, I got some time in the nets. I really want to thank Himanshu bhaiya (her batting coach), who's been working really hard on me and today's batting was all him,” Harmanpreet said.

Inidan women's team are now schelduld to play 3 match ODI Series against Zimbabwae in Vadodra, the series will start from Friday, October 23.

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