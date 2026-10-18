England Champions vs West Indies Champions Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch WCL 2026 Match

England Champions will take on West Indies Champions in the final of the World Championship of Legends (WCL) 2026 on Sunday, October 18.

The match will feature several former international cricket stars, with both teams looking to secure the trophy.

West Indies Champions side, featuring Caribbean stars such as Chris Gayle, Andre Russell and Dwayne Bravo, will look to beat a strong England Champions side, which has players like Moeen Ali, Jason Roy, Sir James Anderson and Ravi Bopara.

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The match will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in the United Arab Emirates.

England Champions vs West Indies Champions: Date and Time

The England Champions vs West Indies Champions final is scheduled for Sunday, October 18, at 9 PM IST.

England Champions vs West Indies Champions: Venue

The match will take place at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates.

England Champions vs West Indies Champions: Live Streaming Details

Fans in India can watch the WCL 2026 final live on the FanCode app and website.

England Champions vs West Indies Champions: Live Telecast Details

The England Champions vs West Indies Champions match will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India.

England Champions vs West Indies Champions: Match Preview

England Champions reached the final after defeating a strong South African side featuring players such as AB de Villiers and Faf du Plessis.

Batting first, England Champions posted a competitive total of 189 runs, setting South Africa Champions a target of 190. Moeen Ali led the batting effort with a brilliant 70 off just 41 balls, while Joe Denly contributed 59 runs off 30 deliveries.

In reply, South Africa Champions could manage only 143 runs, eventually losing the match by 46 runs.

Meanwhile, West Indies Champions defeated Australia Champions by five wickets after chasing down a target of 173 runs in 19 overs.

Chadwick Walton was the standout batter for the Caribbean side, smashing 87 runs off just 42 balls at an impressive strike rate of 207.14.

England Champions will rely on the experience of players such as Moeen Ali, Jason Roy and Monty Panesar in the final. West Indies Champions, meanwhile, will look to the likes of Chris Gayle, Andre Russell and Dwayne Bravo to deliver a match-winning performance and help them lift the trophy.

England Champions vs West Indies Champions: Squads

England Champions squad: Jason Roy, Dawid Malan, Moeen Ali, Phil Mustard, Ravi Bopara, Samit Patel, Liam Plunkett, Sir James Anderson, Ajmal Shahzad, Ryan Sidebottom, Monty Panesar, Tim Ambrose, Joe Denly, Stuart Meaker.

West Indies Champions: Chris Gayle, Chadwick Walton, Lendl Simmons, Andre Fletcher, Carlos Brathwaite, Andre Russell, Dwayne Bravo, Sheldon Cottrell, Fidel Edwards, Rayad Emrit, Sulieman Benn, Shivnarine Chanderpaul, Nikita Miller, Dave Mohammed.

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