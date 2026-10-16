Australia Champions vs West Indies Champions Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch WCL 2026 Match

Australia Champions will take on West Indies Champions in the second semi-final of the World Championship of Legends (WCL) 2026 on Friday, October 16.

The match will feature several former international cricket stars, with both teams looking to secure a place in the final. Australia Champions, led by David Warner, will face a West Indies Champions side featuring Caribbean stars such as Chris Gayle, Andre Russell and Dwayne Bravo.

The match will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in the United Arab Emirates.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

ALSO READ | Why Was Kuldeep Yadav Dropped? Ashwin Questions India's Call, Says 'Very Surprising'

Australia Champions vs West Indies Champions: Date and Time

The Australia Champions vs West Indies Champions semi-final is scheduled for Friday, October 16, at 9 p.m. IST.

Australia Champions vs West Indies Champions: Venue

The match will take place at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates.

Australia Champions vs West Indies Champions: Live Streaming Details

Fans in India can watch the Australia Champions vs West Indies Champions match live on the FanCode app and website.

Australia Champions vs West Indies Champions: Live Telecast Details

The match will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India.

Australia Champions vs West Indies Champions: Match Preview

Australia Champions head into the semi-final after winning three of their five league-stage matches. They defeated West Indies Champions by 36 runs in their previous meeting on October 11 and will look to repeat that performance to book their place in the final.

West Indies Champions also finished the league stage with three wins from five matches. The Caribbean side will be keen to turn the tables after its defeat to Australia and secure a place in the summit clash.

Australia Champions will rely on the experience of David Warner, Usman Khawaja and Chris Lynn, while West Indies Champions will look to players such as Chris Gayle, Andre Russell and Dwayne Bravo to deliver in the knockout contest.

With a place in the final at stake, both teams will be aiming to produce a strong performance in Sharjah.

Australia Champions vs West Indies Champions: Squads

Australia Champions: Chris Lynn, David Warner, Usman Khawaja, D'Arcy Short, Ben Dunk, Kane Richardson, Ben Hilfenhaus, James Pattinson, Fawad Ahmed, Ben Laughlin, Rob Quiney, Nathan Reardon, Andrew Tye.

West Indies Champions: Chris Gayle, Chadwick Walton, Lendl Simmons, Andre Fletcher, Carlos Brathwaite, Andre Russell, Dwayne Bravo, Sheldon Cottrell, Fidel Edwards, Rayad Emrit, Sulieman Benn, Shivnarine Chanderpaul, Nikita Miller, Dave Mohammed.

ALSO READ | Prithvi Shaw Reveals How Playing FIFA, GTA Helps Him Regain Confidence Amid India Snub

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.