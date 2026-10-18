Changed Jobs Twice And Your PF Accounts Are Scattered? Here's How To Check Your Total Balance

Employees who have switched jobs multiple times may have provident fund (PF) accounts linked to different employers, making it difficult to track their savings. However, they can check their total PF balance online through the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO).

How To Check Your Total PF Balance

You can follow these simple steps to check your total PF balance:

Step 1: Go to the EPFO Passbook Website

Go to the EPFO member passbook website using this link: https://passbook.epfindia.gov.in/

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Step 2: Login using Your UAN

Use your UAN number and password to login to the portal.

Step 3: Check Your PF Passbooks

You can check the passbooks associated with your various PF member IDs. Your passbooks will contain information about the amount contributed by you and your employer, along with the interest earned on the same.

Step 4: Calculate Your Total Balance

Check the available balance associated with each member IDs to know your total PF balance. Make sure you do not double count the amount as a result of

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Why Do You Have Multiple PF Accounts?

When you join a new organisation, your employer may create a new PF member ID under your EPFO account. If your PF amount from your old account is not credited to your new account, your funds can be scattered across multiple member IDs. This makes it increasingly difficult for you to keep track of your savings for your future retirement.

Should You Transfer Your Old PF Accounts?

If you have switched jobs, it would be convenient for you to transfer your old PF account to your new one. You can usually request a transfer through the EPFO member portal, subject to the applicable requirements. Your PF is your hard-earned money, so it is worth keeping track of it. If you have changed jobs multiple times, take a few minutes to check your EPFO passbooks.

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