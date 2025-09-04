Will iPhone 17 Take AI Smartphone Crown From Google Pixel 10? — Beyond Tomorrow

While Apple does build AI and foundation models, Google is arguably in a different place when it comes to AI. And as a user who has traditionally used an iPhone and an Android device at the same time, I’m one of these crazy people who carry two smartphones, and I’ve done so for over a decade.

I've always loved the Pixel series, especially for its camera capabilities. That to me makes Google very uniquely placed when it comes to the marriage of AI & smartphones because you get to use incredibly useful and powerful AI technology in a device that is now almost an extension of ourselves.

I've been using a Google Pixel 10 Pro smartphone for the past 4-5 days and the main headline for me is that for the first time in years my iPhone is no longer my primary smartphone. The Pixel 10's suite of AI features is so compelling and at the heart of all this smartphone does that Android now does more for me than iOS does.

Yes, the camera is once again a highlight in true Pixel tradition and Camera Coach is an AI feature that guides to click great pics in real time, but personally, what takes the cake for me when it comes to the Pixel 10 is Magic Cue, which is Google's AI on the Pixel proactively figuring out what you need as you use the smartphone, and which makes a difference to your productivity.

For instance, if someone messages me asking if I'm free for a meeting, the Pixel 10 will display my calendar instantly thanks to Magic Cue. Far easier to set up meetings. If you call Amazon about a return and the executive asks you for the Order ID, you don't need to put him on hold and go hunting for the information. Because Magic Cue will display order details right on your screen. And when your buddy messages you about the weekend biking trip you two have to Dehradun, you get to see the weather forecast for the destination. We will certainly AI proactively anticipating an iOS user’s needs on an iPhone too, but when is the question. Will we see it on September 9 when the iPhone 17 is expected to debut? I truly hope so.

While we all wait for September 9 to see whether the iPhone 17 can take the AI smartphone mantle from the Pixel 10 (I have my doubts), there’s lots happening on the AI news front. To begin with, AI firms are responding quickly to concerns about chatbot usage by disturbed individuals, what with tragic news about suicides and worse. We’re seeing new parental controls and new safety features. This is great news, but it does beg the question of why these companies have waited so long.