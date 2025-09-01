Anthropic To Use Claude Chats For Training AI Models From September: How To Opt Out

Amazon-backed AI start-up Anthropic is changing the way it manages user data. In a recent blog post, the company said that conversations with its chatbot Claude will be used to train and improve future versions of the system, unless users choose to opt out. It has asked all Claude users to decide by Sept. 28 on whether they want their chats to be included in AI training.

The company made the announcement on the revised set of Consumer Terms and the new Privacy Policy on Aug. 28. In the blog post, the company said, “These updates apply to users on our Claude Free, Pro, and Max plans.”

According to a TechCrunch report, Anthropic, earlier, kept consumer chat data out of model training. Now, it plans to use user conversations and coding sessions to train its AI systems. For those who don’t opt out, the company also said, “We are also extending data retention to five years, if you allow us to use your data for model training.”

A Verge report suggests users will see a pop-up titled “Updates to Consumer Terms and Policies” in large text. Just below, it states, “An update to our Consumer Terms and Privacy Policy will take effect on Sept. 28, 2025. You can accept the updated terms today.” At the bottom, there’s a prominent black “Accept” button.