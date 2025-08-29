Microsoft Launches MAI-1-Preview, MAI-Voice-1 AI Models: Features, Performance And Other Key Details

Microsoft has introduced two new in-house AI models, MAI-Voice-1 and MAI-1-preview. This marks a shift towards building its own artificial intelligence capabilities, reducing reliance on OpenAI.

MAI-Voice-1 is designed to generate audio quickly and efficiently. The MAI-1-preview model is now in public testing and ranks 13th on LMArena, a benchmark for language models.

In a blog post on Thursday, the company said its goal is to create technology that empowers people everywhere.

“At Microsoft AI (MAI), we believe AI should be used to empower every person on the planet. We are creating AI for everyone, a supportive, helpful presence always in the service of humanity,” the company said. Microsoft's AI division is known as MAI.

“Since last year, we’ve been focused on building the foundation for this vision, with a world-class team and infrastructure. To fully meet our goals, MAI requires purpose-built models. Today, we’re excited to preview the first steps to making this a reality,” the company mentioned.