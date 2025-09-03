Teen Suicide Prompts OpenAI To Add Parental Controls To ChatGPT, Here's What To Expect

Open AI said that many young people are among the first "AI natives", growing up with these tools as part of daily life. This not only creates real opportunities for support, learning, and creativity, but it also means families and teens may need support in setting healthy guidelines that fit a teen’s stage of development.

Hence, OpenAI has decided to add Parental Controls. Within the next month, parents will be able to:

Link their account with their teen’s account (minimum age of 13) through a simple email invitation.

Control how ChatGPT responds to their teen with age-appropriate model behaviour rules, which are on by default.

Manage which features to disable, including memory and chat history.

Receive notifications when the system detects their teen is in a moment of acute distress. Expert input will guide this feature to support trust between parents and teens.

The company said that these controls add to features and for all users including in-app reminders during long sessions to encourage breaks. They said that these steps are only the beginning, and they will keep strengthening their approach, guided by experts. The progress will be shared over the coming 120 days.