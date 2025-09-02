Allcargo Group’s ECU Worldwide Rolls Out AI-Powered iTopaz To Replace Legacy ERP

ECU Worldwide, a LCL (less than container load) freight consolidator, has announced that it is collaborating with IBM, Tata Consultancy Services, and Amazon Web Services to roll out iTopaz, a cloud-enabled and AI-powered digital platform for global supply chains, which is supposed to replace its legacy ERP. ECL Worldwide is a fully owned subsidiary of Allcargo Logistics.



The LCL consolidator has partnered with IBM Consulting to use cloud migration tools, TCS to support the present ERP platform, and AWS to transition to an open-source infrastructure. The entire roll-out of iTopaz will be completed by 2027.



iTopaz will replace ECU Worldwide’s Topaz ERP system, a decade-old desktop-based legacy application, and marks the second leg of digital transformation which involves shifting to a web-based architecture that is cloud-enabled and a secure platform backed by open-source databases. It is based on a three-tier architecture and containerised environment, allowing platform independence and facilitating a connected and efficient digital environment.



In the first phase of transformation, Allcargo Group moved three on-premise data centres in the United States, Europe, and Asia to the cloud to ensure improved service reliability. Additionally, over the past 18 months, the company has been incorporating AI tools into core business processes across its domestic and international businesses. By harnessing data-driven technologies like AI, IoT, predictive analytics, and blockchain, Allcargo Group aims to optimise global supply chains and lay the foundation for future-ready services.



Adarsh Hegde, managing director, ECU Worldwide said, “We have initiated a digital transformation journey to offer agile, responsive and customised freight-forwarding services. The global deployment of iTopaz is a significant milestone of the ongoing IT transformation journey which will further enhance our network efficiency, flexibility, and scalability by integrating new-age data-driven technologies and cloud computing.”



Rishi Aurora, managing partner, IBM Consulting India & South Asia, said, “Operational performance, predictability and responsiveness to disruptions are the key imperatives for the global supply chain industry. iTopaz has been co-created to help ECU Worldwide & Allcargo Group elevate their digital transformation mission to a global level using AI and hybrid cloud. We have combined our deep industry knowledge and technology expertise with AI assistants, agents, and applications to accelerate this modernisation initiative.”