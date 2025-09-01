AI-Enabled Stethoscope Can Detect Heart Conditions In Just 15 Seconds: All About This New Tech

AI-enabled stethoscopes are changing the way doctors detect heart conditions. Developed by researchers at Imperial College London and Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust, this smart device can flag heart issues in just 15 seconds.

Doctors have long relied on traditional stethoscopes to study heart and lung sounds. The new AI-enabled version of this device helps the doctors to detect up to three heart conditions: heart failure, heart valve disease and abnormal heart rhythms. The new device offers greater speed and accuracy.

The high-tech device is about the size of a playing card. It is designed to pick up subtle changes in heartbeat and blood flow. These are sounds too faint for the human ear. It also performs a quick ECG to monitor the heart’s electrical activity, according to a report by the Independent.

The new stethoscope has been developed by California-based Eko Health. It was tested on 12,725 patients across more than 200 clinics. The results were promising and showed that the patients examined with the AI stethoscope were twice as likely to be diagnosed with heart failure. They were also 3.5 times more likely to be diagnosed with atrial fibrillation. It is a condition that increases stroke risk.

“This is an elegant example of how the humble stethoscope, invented more than 200 years ago, can be upgraded for the 21st century,” clinical director and consultant cardiologist Dr Sonya Babu-Narayan told Digital Trends, an online tech publisher.

She outlined the need for early detection tools like this AI device, noting that heart failure is often diagnosed too late. Early diagnosis means quicker treatment and better chances of living well for longer, she said.

Similar to a traditional stethoscope, the device is placed on the patient’s chest. However, it also records an ECG and captures heart sounds using a microphone. The data is sent to the cloud, where AI algorithms analyse it. After this, the results are returned to the doctor almost instantly, enabling faster diagnosis of the patient.

The report also noted that the high-tech device is not without its limitations. The researchers said that the AI stethoscope may produce more false positives than traditional ones. However, its ability to detect heart conditions early is crucial.

“The rate of false positives should decrease with better calibration and technological advancement,” the report added.

According to a Newsweek report, the study was funded by the National Institute for Health and Care Research, British Heart Foundation and Imperial Health Charity. The researchers are now looking forward to rolling out the AI-enabled technology to doctors in Wales, South London and Sussex.