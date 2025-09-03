Building Smarter AI: Why Indian Enterprises Need To Rethink Cloud Foundations

Artificial Intelligence is reshaping industries in India, with GenAI spurring changes in workflows, customer experience and service delivery models, cyber and compliance management, as well as predictive diagnostics. Yet, many companies struggle to scale beyond pilot projects despite significant investments.

The disconnect lies not in the vision, but in the infrastructure, specifically, the lack of a robust and future-ready cloud foundation that can support AI at scale. This disconnect becomes especially acute when transitioning from proof-of-concept models to real-time, production grade deployments.

Indian enterprises are grappling with fragmented systems, legacy infrastructure, and regulatory concerns over public cloud usage. For many Indian enterprises, the cloud environment is a patchwork—comprising a mix of on-premises systems, disparate data silos, and loosely connected public or private cloud platforms. This fragmentation slows down data access, increases operational costs, and ultimately stifles AI performance.

These limitations are not just theoretical, business of all sizes face challenges due to fragmented cloud environment in their AI initiatives. In fact, many enterprises find scaling GenAI solutions difficult due to the challenges of maintaining performance and responsiveness across a fragmented infrastructure. Often, these fragmented environments span on-premises systems, private cloud setups, and public cloud services, creating latency issues and bottle necks in data access and compute. Ultimately, enterprises need to rethink their cloud strategy and move toward integrated, scalable architectures to unlock the full potential of GenAI and drive enterprise-wide transformation.