From Black Box To Glass Box: Building Trust In India's AI Credit Systems

At 2:47 pm on a Tuesday, Rajesh Kumar's expansion plans hit a wall. The electronics shop owner from Pune had saved for two years to capitalize on India's smartphone boom. With the iPhone 16 launch driving repair demand, he needed Rs 2,00,000 for advanced diagnostic equipment and component inventory.

His tech-savvy nephew suggested skipping the bank queue entirely. "Uncle, these AI lending apps give decisions in minutes." So Rajesh downloaded the app, uploaded his documents, and waited.

Three minutes later: "Application rejected."

No explanation. No human contact. Just an algorithm that somehow decided this entrepreneur with perfect payment history wasn't worthy of Rs 2,00,000.

This paradox defines India's AI lending revolution: technology promising financial inclusion while simultaneously excluding people without explaining why.